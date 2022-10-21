Left Menu

Karnataka to strengthen Anti-Terrorism Squad, says CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:10 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Cautioning that ''destructive forces'' have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty.

''The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society,'' the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others.

He said, laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that ''if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses.'' Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year.

''The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cyber crime should be part of police training,'' he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings.

Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said.

