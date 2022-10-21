Left Menu

New UK PM will decide whether to proceed with Oct 31 fiscal plan - Downing Street

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:26 IST
Britain's new prime minister will decide whether to proceed with a fiscal plan scheduled for the end of the month, a Downing Street spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Conservative Party will choose a new leader next week, a timeline designed in part to have a new prime minister in place in time for the scheduled medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.

"We are working in preparation for the 31st. But obviously, the decision on proceeding with that, and with that timetable, would be for the new prime minister," the spokeswoman for outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters.

