UK defence minister Wallace says won't run to be PM, likely to back Boris Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:51 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
British defence minister Ben Wallace on Friday said he would not stand in the contest to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and was leaning towards backing Boris Johnson.

"I feel that I can add the best value in keeping people safe at defence, by being the Defence Secretary," Wallace told reporters. "It's the job that I have been doing and it's the job I intend to stay doing so I'm not going to be standing for prime minister this time." Asked who he would back, he said: "At the moment, I would lean towards Boris Johnson."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

