Swedish foreign minister says NATO accession top priority

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-10-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:34 IST
Tobias Billstrom Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Accession to NATO is a top priority for Sweden's newly-appointed government, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in Helsinki on Friday after a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.

"The new Swedish government attaches the highest priority to our NATO accession," Billstrom told reporters.

He said an upcoming meeting between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was part of that process.

