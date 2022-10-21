Swedish foreign minister says NATO accession top priority
Accession to NATO is a top priority for Sweden's newly-appointed government, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in Helsinki on Friday after a meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto.
"The new Swedish government attaches the highest priority to our NATO accession," Billstrom told reporters.
He said an upcoming meeting between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was part of that process.
