Left Menu

Sri Lankan govt to pay SLR 10 million to family of lawmaker lynched during protests

The Sri Lankan government has decided to pay SLR 10 million as compensation to the family of a lawmaker who was lynched by an irate mob during the anti-government protests, a media report said on Friday. But after the cabinet meeting last week, it was decided to compensate Athukoralas family with SLR 10 million, news portal Economy Next reported, quoting Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:43 IST
Sri Lankan govt to pay SLR 10 million to family of lawmaker lynched during protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has decided to pay SLR 10 million as compensation to the family of a lawmaker who was lynched by an irate mob during the anti-government protests, a media report said on Friday. Amarakeerthi Athukorala, 57, a lawmaker from former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) administration, was killed by a mob on May 9 in Nittambuwa in Western Sri Lanka.

The limit for compensating a government official was SLR 5 million. But after the cabinet meeting last week, it was decided to compensate Athukorala's family with SLR 10 million, news portal Economy Next reported, quoting Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. Initially, police had claimed that Athukorala died by committing suicide.

However, the autopsy report stated that the lawmaker's death was due to multiple injuries, fractures and internal bleeding, but he had no gunshot wounds.

Sri Lanka had witnessed massive street protests against the government earlier this year due to its mishandling of the economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022