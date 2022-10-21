Shinde government restores general consent to CBI for probing cases in Maharashtra
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday restored general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state, sources said.
Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state. Uddhav Thackeray had in October 2020 signed the Home Department's proposal to withdraw general consent to the CBI to investigate the cases in the state. Anil Deshmukh was the state's home minister at that time. The decision was taken at a time when the CBI had been probing several cases in the state.
The MVA government had repeatedly accused the Centre of misusing central agencies against the Opposition parties. (ANI)
