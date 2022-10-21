Left Menu

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:06 IST
Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Image Credit: Flickr
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to the United States expand a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air.

"We are going to be asking that they give out more," he told a regular news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

