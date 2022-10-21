Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to the United States expand a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air.
"We are going to be asking that they give out more," he told a regular news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelans
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
U.S. and Mexico announce new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans
Fewer Venezuelans caught at U.S.-Mexico border after Biden expulsions
Mexico says U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans