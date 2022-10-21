US Domestic News Roundup: Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse; Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former UCLA gynecologist found guilty on 5 counts of sex abuse

An obstetrician-gynecologist formerly employed by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was found guilty on Thursday of five felony counts of sexually abusing patients, but jurors acquitted him of seven counts and deadlocked on nine others. The mixed verdict in the sexual abuse trial of Dr. James Heaps, 65, who retired in 2018 after more than 30 years at UCLA, was announced in a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Mexico will propose expanding U.S. humanitarian access for Venezuelans

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will propose to the United States expand a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air. "We are going to be asking that they give out more," he told a regular news conference.

U.S. military suicide rate drops but still seeking 'sustained' reduction

The rate of suicide among active duty service members decreased by more than 15% between 2020 and 2021, a new Pentagon report released on Thursday said, even as officials said more time was needed to see if this signaled a real change. The U.S. military has seen a spate of deaths by suicide in recent years that have received national attention, including a cluster in Alaska, where service members have to deal with geographic isolation and cold weather, and among crew members of the George Washington aircraft carrier.

Kevin Spacey wins in civil sexual-abuse case brought by actor Rapp

Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse case against him after jurors in a Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn't prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14. The verdict followed a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court and came roughly two hours after jurors began deliberating.

Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces sentencing for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a prominent figure on the American right who served as a senior strategist for former President Donald Trump, is set to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from lawmakers investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack. The sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT). Prosecutors on Monday asked the judge to sentence Bannon to six months in prison, while Bannon's attorneys had sought probation. Each of the two counts is punishable by 30 days to one year in prison and a fine ranging between $100 to $100,000.

Texas city stops migrant busing as Venezuelans pushed back to Mexico

The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas, is ending a months-long effort to bus migrants to northern cities after a new policy put in place by the Biden administration is forcing Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico and easing pressure on the border city. A spokesperson for El Paso said the busing program, which coordinated with Democratic mayors in receiving cities, is no longer needed as U.S. border authorities have stopped sending migrants to the city following the new expulsion policy.

U.S. judge blocks New York from banning guns in church

A federal judge on Thursday barred the state of New York, at least for now, from enforcing the part of a closely watched gun law that bans firearms from churches or other places of worship. The ruling marks the latest victory for gun owners in a tug-of-war with the state of New York over its strict new statute, which as of Sept. 1 makes obtaining a license more difficult and prohibits firearms in a long list of "sensitive" public and private places.

As Trump Org trial looms, lawyers to look out for 'stealth jurors'

When jury selection begins next week in the criminal trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, prosecutors and the defense will likely be on alert for "stealth" jurors seeking to hide political biases in the hopes of being named to the panel, legal experts told Reuters. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has charged the Trump Organization with nine counts of tax fraud and other crimes for allegedly making "off the books" payments to executives since 2005, allowing employees to understate their taxable income and enabling the company to evade payroll taxes.

Analysis-U.S. Republicans aim at Ukraine aid but are unlikely to block it

U.S. Republicans will have the power to block aid to Ukraine if they win back control of Congress, but they are more likely to slow or pare back the flow of defense and economic assistance than stop it, analysts said. They might also use support for the Ukrainian war effort as leverage to force Democrats to back Republican priorities such as clamping down on immigration across the southern border with Mexico.

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan survives two legal challenges

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a Republican-led challenge to President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, shortly after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in another case to block it. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis, Missouri, said that while the six Republican-led states had raised "important and significant challenges to the debt relief plan," they lacked the necessary legal standing to be able to pursue the case.

