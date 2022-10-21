Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen says witnessing acceleration of tensions with China

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:36 IST
The European Union is witnessing an acceleration of tensions with China, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday at the end of a two-day EU summit.

"The discussion showed that we're witnessing quite an acceleration of trends and tensions. It was very clear from the Congress that President Xi is continuing to reinforce the very assertive and self-reliant course China has taken," she told reporters during a press conference.

"The Chinese system is fundamentally different from ours and we are aware of the nature of the rivalry.", von der Leyen said.

