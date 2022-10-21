Harassment case: UP court orders FIR against BJP MLA, two others

A court here directed police to register an FIR against a BJP MLA and two others on a complaint of harassment lodged by a daughter-in-law of a former legislator.

Pramod Tiwari, the advocate for Ruchi Verma, who is a daughter-in-law of former MLA Roshanlal Verma, told PTI on Friday that the MP-MLA Court ordered to lodge an FIR against Tilhar BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha; Danish, a clerk at the local tehsil office; and one Sarita Yadav. Sarita Yadav has claimed that she is the second wife of one of the former MLA’s sons and wants a share in property. The former MLA’s family has refused to accept her as their dead son’s second wife.

In her complaint, Ruchi Verma alleged that Kushwaha has been harassing her family financially and socially over it. She alleged that Kushwaha took away a register from the tehsil office and included the name of Sarita Yadav as the wife of Roshanlal Verma’s dead son Vinod Verma.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said he has not yet received the copy of the order from the court. After receiving the order of the court, action will be taken as per rules, he said.

On the other hand, the BJP MLA claimed that the allegations against him have been levelled out of political malice. PTI COR CDN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)