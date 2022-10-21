UK cabinet minister Clarke backs Johnson to become PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Simon Clarke became the latest senior British minister on Friday to back former prime minister Boris Johnson to replace Liz Truss as the nation's next leader.
Clarke, the Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, said on Twitter he was backing Johnson, who has not publicly declared that he is standing in the race to replace Truss.
Earlier business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was supporting Johnson, while defence minister Ben Wallace said he would "lean towards" Johnson, when asked who he planned to back.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Truss
- Liz Truss
- Simon Clarke
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Jacob Rees-Mogg
- State
- Johnson
- Ben Wallace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon - source
EXCLUSIVE-Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -sources
Rowing-British Rowing calls for creation of 'open' category for transgender athletes
EXCLUSIVE-Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -sources
Motorcycling-British great Phil Read dies aged 83