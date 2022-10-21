Left Menu

Mexico to propose expanding U.S. humanitarian visa plan for Venezuelans

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:53 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will ask the United States to expand a program announced last week to grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States.

"We are going to be asking that they give out more (visas)," the president told a regular news conference. "We have to start demanding...I am sure that the U.S. government will expand (the program)," he added, noting that the scheme would help reduce illegal human trafficking into the country.

The president did not specify if he would ask for the program to be extended beyond Venezuelans, but noted that there needs to be a "plan to support the countries of Central and Latin America, and the Carribean." Thousands of Venezuelans who entered the United States illegally have been returned to Mexico since the new agreement began on October 12, according to the World Organization for Migration (IOM).

