France's Macron to hold Moldova solidarity conference in Paris
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:56 IST
France will invite the leader of Moldova to Paris in November to express France's solidarity for the country in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said at an EU meeting on Friday.
"In November, we will organise a conference of support for Moldova in Paris," Macron told reporters.
