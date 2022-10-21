Maha: Shinde, Fadnavis attend MNS's Diwali event

Left Menu

In an indication of a possible political realignment ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in a Diwali event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS here on Friday.MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the two leaders at the Deepotsav function.Shinde said on this occasion that Diwali and other festivals could not be celebrated in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We have celebrated Ganpati, Navratri festivals on a large scale this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:09 IST
In an indication of a possible political realignment ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participated in a Diwali event organized by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) here on Friday.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the two leaders at the `Deepotsav' function.

Shinde said on this occasion that Diwali and other festivals could not be celebrated in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We have celebrated Ganpati, Navratri festivals on a large scale (this year). This is a good start to Diwali and we are breathing freely,'' he said. Elections to ten municipal corporations including Mumbai are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The BJP along with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena is looking to unseat the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

