British minister Penny Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM

British minister Penny Mordaunt Penny Mordaunt on Friday launched her bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, becoming the first Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running.

"I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (General Election)," Mourdant said on Twitter.

