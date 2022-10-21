Left Menu

BJP leaders meet in Udaipur ahead of PM's proposed visit

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:18 IST
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Friday held a meeting of party leaders in Udaipur to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Mangarh Dham in Banswara district on November 1.

Poonia said detailed discussions regarding the PM's visit were held in the programme. BJP district presidents, MPs, MLAs, morcha presidents and other leaders from seven districts under the Udaipur division were present in the meeting.

In 1913, the British Army opened fire on the tribals who had gathered under the leadership of Govind Guru in Mangarh of Banswara district, in which over 1,500 of them sacrificed their lives.

