Mexican tycoon Salinas agrees to $140 mln tax payment following dispute

The companies of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinos Pliego have paid a tax credit of just over 2.8 billion pesos ($140 million), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, following a lengthy dispute over the amount due.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:26 IST
The companies of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinos Pliego have paid a tax credit of just over 2.8 billion pesos ($140 million), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, following a lengthy dispute over the amount due. Lopez Obrador told a news conference the payment had been carried out in accordance with a resolution of Mexico's Supreme Court.

The tycoon's firms Grupo Salinas and TV Azteca were accused of owing billions of pesos in back taxes by the tax authority, and engaged in a long legal battle to fight the payments, which were partly linked to omitted payments from 2013. Lopez Obrador said last month that the country would audit dozens of national and international companies, who he said collectively owed billions of dollars, as part of his vow to crack down on tax evaders while in office.

He said Salinas' conglomerate Grupo Salinas and subsidiary TV Azteca were not included in that list, as a separate agreement was being sought. Salinas acknowledged he had made a payment.

"I kept my word, and my companies paid what they say they owed in taxes," he tweeted on Friday. ($1 = 19.9704 Mexican pesos)

