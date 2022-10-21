Left Menu

British minister Penny Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM

Under Truss, she was appointed leader of the House of Commons, a role which also by chance gave her a higher profile job as 'Lord President of the Privy Council' - meaning she presided over the formal announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death and the proclamation of the new King Charles. Largely unknown outside Westminster prior to taking an early opinion poll lead among Conservative Party members earlier this year, some of the public may have first seen Mordaunt on the reality TV show Splash!

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 20:28 IST
British minister Penny Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM

British minister Penny Mordaunt on Friday launched her bid to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, becoming the first Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running.

Mordaunt, 49, has navigated the tenures of the four prime ministers she's served under, keeping her distance from Boris Johnson's scandal-ridden time in power and staying in cabinet under Theresa May to make her support for Brexit felt. This is the second time she is running for the top job, after just missing out on the final two in the contest to become the leader of the ruling Conservative Party earlier this year. That race saw Truss defeat former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

"I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (General Election)," Mourdant said on Twitter. "I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest."

Bookmakers place Mordaunt third, behind Sunak and Johnson, who are also expected to enter the race to succeed Truss. Under Truss, she was appointed leader of the House of Commons, a role which also by chance gave her a higher profile job as 'Lord President of the Privy Council' - meaning she presided over the formal announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death and the proclamation of the new King Charles.

Largely unknown outside Westminster prior to taking an early opinion poll lead among Conservative Party members earlier this year, some of the public may have first seen Mordaunt on the reality TV show Splash! in 2014, where celebrities learnt to dive. She performed a belly flop. She joined May’s cabinet in 2017 as international development minister but a stint as defence secretary lasted just 85 days, when she was sacked by Johnson, reportedly for backing his rival Jeremy Hunt in the leadership campaign.

Johnson eventually brought Mordaunt back into government in February 2020. As leader of the House of Commons, a role charged with setting out the government business, her no-nonsense attitude gained her admirers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022