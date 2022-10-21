Two senior journalists appointed to information commission in Andhra

Senior journalist R Mahaboob Basha was on Friday appointed as the chief commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission while P Samuel Jonathan was appointed as its commissioner. With the appointments made under the Right to Information Act, 2005, the strength of the Commission increases to seven.

Separate notifications to this effect were issued after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan cleared the appointments made based on the recommendation of a committee headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Basha hails from YSR Kadapa district.

He retired as chief reporter of Sakshi owned by Jagan.

Jonathan, on the other hand, served as special correspondent of The Hindu at Guntur till mid-October.

Basha and Jonathan would have a three-year tenure.

