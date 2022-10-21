Former UK finance minister Javid backs Sunak to be next PM
Former British finance minister Sajid Javid endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country's next prime minister.
"It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face - he is the right person to lead our party and take the country forward," Javid said in a post on Twitter.
