Himachal Pradesh polls: Ticket distribution in CM's home district puts BJP in a spot

In a damage control exercise, he said sitting Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal will be given more responsibility in the partys next term.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:50 IST
The distribution of tickets in Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district Mandi for next month's Assembly polls has ruffled feathers, with several BJP leaders declaring to contest as independents.

The BJP this time has not given ticket to its four sitting MLAs. Apart from Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, MLAs Hira Lal (Karsog), Jawahar Thakur (Darang) and Col Inder Singh (Sarkaghat) have been denied ticket.

Among the leaders left disappointed is the Jal Shakti Minister’s daughter Vandana Guleria, who has openly expressed resentment over the ticket distribution.

The party has fielded the minister’s son Rajat Thakur from Dharampur in his place, prompting Guleria to resign from the post of state Bharatiya Mahila Morcha's general secretary. Guleria told PTI on Friday that she will file her papers as an independent against her brother on Tuesday.

In reply to a question, Guleria said she resigned from the post of the general secretary of the BJP's women unit and not from the party.

Regarding BJP leaders' effort to pacify her, she said everything will be clear within next a day or so.

Rebels from Karsog and Darang seats have also announced to contest elections as independent candidates with the help of sitting BJP MLAs, who have been denied tickets.

BJP rebel Chander Mohan, who is being supported by sitting BJP MLA Col Inder Sungh, declared to fight from Sarkaghat.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Thakur, son of former BJP minister and six-time MLA Roop Singh Thakur, filed nominations from Sundernagar and held a huge function there. Similarly, former BJP spokesman Parveen Sharma Thursday filed nomination from Mandi Sadar in protest against the allotment of ticket to ex-minister Anil Sharma.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present at Sundernagar. In a damage control exercise, he said sitting Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal will be given more responsibility in the party’s next term.

