Left Menu

Himachal polls: Over 200 candidates file nomination papers

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 21:55 IST
Himachal polls: Over 200 candidates file nomination papers
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 206 candidates filed their nomination for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday, the fifth day of the process, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said.

The Congress' Anirudha Singh (Kasumpti), Asha Kumari (Dalhousie), Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), Vinay Kumar (Sri Renuka Ji), Rajneesh Kimta (Chopal), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Nadaun), Champa Thakur (Mandi), Vikramaditya Singh (Shimla Rural), R S Bali (Nagrota), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal Kotkhai), Sanjay Awasthy (Arki), Ajay Mahajan (Nurpur) and Davinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) were among those candidates who filed their nomination papers.

Sanjay Sood, BJP candidate from Shimla, also filed his nomination.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for filling nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of nomination is October 29.

Polling will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022