U.S. Jan 6 Capitol riot panel issues subpoena to Trump

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:29 IST
The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters said on Friday it had sent a subpoena to the former president demanding he provide documents and testimony under oath.

The subpoena requires documents to be submitted to the Jan. 6 select committee by Nov. 4 and Trump to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14. "As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," the committee wrote in a letter to Trump on Friday.

The House Select committee's seven Democratic and two Republican members voted unanimously on Oct. 13 in favor of subpoenaing Trump, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.

