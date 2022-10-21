U.S. sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression - Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he has seen no evidence that Russia is interested in ending its aggression toward Ukraine and that Moscow was instead pushing in the opposite direction.
Washington would consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, Blinken added during a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- Moscow
- Washington
- Blinken
- State
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Don't cancel New Year celebrations because of war, says Moscow
UN body votes to establish Russia human rights investigator, Moscow protests
BRIEF-Moscow will refuse to cooperate with new independent expert appointed by U.N. human rights body to probe alleged human rights abuses in Russia - Tass
Moscow says truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge
Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad for series against South Africa