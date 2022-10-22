Left Menu

Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abortion nationwide

Updated: 22-10-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 04:41 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to use his veto power to protect women if Republicans win control of Congress in next month's midterm elections and then pass laws to outlaw abortion nationwide.

Biden, asked in an interview with MSNBC what he would do to protect women's rights if Republicans won control of Congress, said: "Veto anything they do."

