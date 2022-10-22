Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'That's democracy': Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister's event

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand's appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a "STOP THE WAR" sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave. Anand was speaking about Canada's support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion at Toronto Metropolitan University when the protester, a woman wearing a winter cap and glasses, displayed the sign addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Anand and other Canadian ministers.

Zelenskiy calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a large area of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepared to push Moscow's troops from the occupied city of Kherson. In a television address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.

Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal

Yemen's Saudi-backed government said on Friday its forces had intercepted armed drones launched against a southern oil terminal by Houthi fighters as an oil tanker was preparing to dock. A Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the town of al-Shihr in Hadhramaut province, as the oil tanker Nissos was preparing to enter the terminal.

Ukraine troops say Russian woes could preface pullback in south

To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the Russians are preparing to abandon their defence of the provincial capital and retreat across the Dnipro River, the soldiers said when Reuters visited their positions on Friday.

Protests rage in Iran's southeast, amid crackdown call

Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran on Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior hardline cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month.

Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action

Regulations prohibiting the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada took effect on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the measure builds on earlier efforts banning handgun imports. The handgun freeze was announced in May alongside proposed legislation that would implement the nation's strongest gun control measures in 40 years as part of Trudeau's plan to tackle gun violence, his office said.

Ukraine crisis forces some Russians to work, study from home again

People in Russia's Belgorod region were being asked to work and study from home again on Friday - this time not because of the coronavirus pandemic but because of the eight-month-old war in neighbouring Ukraine. When President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday imposed martial law on four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine in response to battlefield reverses, he also placed several Russian border regions including Belgorod on a "medium alert", bringing the war closer to home for millions of ordinary Russians.

Venezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023

Venezuela's opposition parties have warned they are likely to withdraw backing for Juan Guaido's Washington-endorsed interim government in 2023, four people familiar with the matter said, raising questions about the future of the country's overseas holdings. Guaido has been the public face of the country's opposition since the United States and many other governments rejected President Nicolas Maduro's 2018 re-election as a sham.

Meloni takes charge as PM as Italy swings to the right

Giorgia Meloni was on Friday named as Italy's first woman prime minister and chose her cabinet team, setting her seal on the country's most right-wing government since World War Two. Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month in alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's League.

Race to be next UK PM begins as momentum grows behind Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been gaining momentum in his audacious bid to return as British prime minister, with his colleagues deeply divided over the potential comeback and some warning he would plunge the country into fresh chaos. Former defence minister Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to officially declare an intention to run to be the next leader of the Conservative party, but Johnson and Rishi Sunak, once his finance minister, led potential contenders as candidates canvassed support ahead of voting next week.

