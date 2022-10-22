Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 09:11 IST
PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 58th birthday on Saturday and said he is making numerous efforts for the country's progress.

''As India's Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation's progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also greeted the former party president on his birthday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Shah has been working in a dedicated manner to strengthen India's internal security and that he competently discharges every responsibility assigned to him.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav were also among those who wished the home minister on his birthday.

A close associate of Modi for more than three decades, Shah is credited with launching the saffron party's massive expansion drive after he became its president in 2014 and is considered a key strategist behind its unprecedented electoral success since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

