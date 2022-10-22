Left Menu

High drama marks closure of China’s key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 12:28 IST
High drama marks closure of China’s key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

High drama ensued at the concluding session of the ruling Communist Party Congress here on Saturday as former president Hu Jintao was escorted out of the podium under the full glare of the media.

Hu, 79, sitting next to President Xi Jinping in the front row with other top leaders at the ornate Great Hall of People was persuaded to leave the meeting by two men, presumably security guards.

The incident happened just as the local and foreign media was ushered into the meeting attended by over 2,296 delegates and officials.

In over a minute-long video, which went viral on social media, Hu, who handed over the power to Xi in 2012 in a smooth transition after completing a 10-year tenure, appeared reluctant to depart as the security men kept persuading him to leave.

The frail-looking former president, who had a sheaf of papers in his hand, appeared talking to the two men much to the disquiet of the leaders, who sat through the whole episode motionless. Finally, when he began walking, Hu was seen saying something to Xi who in return acknowledged nodding his head and patted Premier Li Keqiang. Then he began a long walk to the exit door accompanied by the two men. His exit was not explained.

Hu not only attended the opening ceremony of the Congress, but was also present throughout the session.

All Chinese Communist Party (CPC) meetings are held in extreme secrecy and it is indeed very rare for such an incident to take place.

The once-in-a-five-year Congress of the party which concluded its four-day session on Saturday is special in many respects as it cemented Xi's status by amending the party's Constitution to grant him more powers.

Xi, 69, will be completing his 10-year tenure this year.

All leaders before him, including Hu, retired after ten-year tenure.

The 20th Congress concluded its session by electing the powerful Central Committee comprising over 370 members.

The Committee will meet on Sunday to elect a 25-member Political Bureau which in turn would elect seven or more members to the Standing Committee.

The Standing Committee will elect the General Secretary.

Xi, the outgoing General Secretary of the party besides being President and head of the military, is widely expected to be endorsed for the post for a third five-year term.

ince the whole proceedings of the Congress are held under a blanket of secrecy, it is not clear how smooth the process of Xi's endorsement will be. Beijing and several parts of China witnessed rare protests with with banners hung on overpasses of major thoroughfares, protesting against Xi's unpopular zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.

The banners were later removed by security officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022