Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italys first far-right premier. Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nations premier. Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last months national election.
- Country:
- Italy
Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier. Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation's premier. Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month's national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Migrants face tougher times in Meloni's Italy
Italy adopts new LGBT strategy just before right-wing takeover
Mumbai: Four Italians held for trespassing into metro rail station to spray graffiti remanded in judicial custody
Mumbai: Four Italian nationals sent to 14-day judicial custody for painting graffiti on metro coaches
Italy's Draghi: EU will present proposals on energy ahead of Oct. 20-21 summit