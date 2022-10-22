Himachal polls: Congress announces four more candidates

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:22 IST
The Congress on Saturday released its third list of four candidates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

The Congress renominated sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi from the Kinnaur-ST seat and fielded Yadwinder Goma from the Jaisinghpur-SC constituency.

Himachal Youth Congress chief Nigam Bhandari had bid for the party's nomination from Kinnaur.

The Congress fielded Bhuvneshwar Gaur from the Manali seat and renominated old-timer Kirnesh Jung from the Ponta Sahib constituency.

With this, the Congress has announced all but one candidates for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the hill state, where the Congress and the BJP have had alternate governments in the last many decades.

