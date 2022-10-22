Left Menu

Rahul marches with ex-servicemen during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Raichur

PTI | Raichur | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:23 IST
Rahul marches with ex-servicemen during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Raichur
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, on Saturday walked along with a group of ex-servicemen here.

The 45th day of the yatra, which began at Yeragera in the district this morning, will end at Basaveshwara circle ground in Raichur city in the evening.

Members of Ex-Servicemen Raichur District Association marched along with Gandhi today holding the national flag, the Congress said.

Tweeting a short video of him having a small run with them, Gandhi called the soldiers a ''defence shield and pride of India''.

The yatra that entered the state near Gillesuguru at Raichur border on Friday morning, is passing through the rural and urban segments of the district, before entering neighbouring Telangana on October 23. State Congress President D K Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, marched along with Gandhi today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022