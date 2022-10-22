Rahul marches with ex-servicemen during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Raichur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, on Saturday walked along with a group of ex-servicemen here.

The 45th day of the yatra, which began at Yeragera in the district this morning, will end at Basaveshwara circle ground in Raichur city in the evening.

Members of Ex-Servicemen Raichur District Association marched along with Gandhi today holding the national flag, the Congress said.

Tweeting a short video of him having a small run with them, Gandhi called the soldiers a ''defence shield and pride of India''.

The yatra that entered the state near Gillesuguru at Raichur border on Friday morning, is passing through the rural and urban segments of the district, before entering neighbouring Telangana on October 23. State Congress President D K Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, marched along with Gandhi today.

