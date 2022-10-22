Mayawati chairs state level meeting ahead of Uttar Pradesh civic polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former CM Mayawati on Saturday chaired a meeting attended by divisional zonal in-charges, legislative assembly in-charge and district presidents at the state office in Uttar Pradesh's capital. Mayawati reviewed party preparations ahead of civic polls, scheduled in November and December this year and the general elections of 2024.

The BSP chief is attempting to revive the party's stronghold, which is under question since the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister directed senior party members to reach out to the masses to come out as a strong competitor for the Bhartiya Janta Party.

"Former MP Mayawati, chaired a state-level meeting with senior office bearers here today. Senior people were entrusted with new important responsibilities, in a view to emerge as a strong competitor against the Bhartiya Janta Party ahead of the local body elections," a statement released by BSP said. Mayawati also addressed party members about the special membership drive of the party which has been going on since June 30 this year," the statement further read.

"The opposing parties are relentlessly active in weakening BSP by adopting tactics," Mayawati underlined. Last month, the BSP chief said that the Samajwadi Party has failed to provide tough opposition to the BJP in the state even though the secular forces of Uttar Pradesh had voted against the casteist and communal policies of the ruling party.

She tweeted targeting both the BJP and the SP, "The secular forces of Uttar Pradesh voted against the extreme casteist, communal and anti-public interest policies of the BJP and made the SP the main opposition party here, but SP is clearly failing to give a tough fight to the BJP. Why? " (ANI)

