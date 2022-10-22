Left Menu

Youth should work with dedication for growth of country: Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the youth should work with honesty and dedication for the growth of the country.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the youth should work with honesty and dedication for the growth of the country. The Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, was speaking after handing over appointment letters to 200 successful candidates who got employment in government departments here. Sonowal, who virtually joined the launching of “Rozgar Mela” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today is a historic day for the youth of the country as under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, 75,000 youths of the country have joined the workforce”. The Prime Minister launched the ''Rozgar Mela'' on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people across the country via video conferencing and more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche.

The PM has rightly pointed out that the role of our youth in shaping and building a new India is crucial for the country to become “Atmanirbhar” by 2047, Sonowal said.

''The government led by Modiji remains deeply committed to empowering the youth of the country and will enable them to become drivers of this new strong India'', the Union minister said.

