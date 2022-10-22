PM given warm send-off at Dehradun airport       

Left Menu

A day after he visited Kedarnath, Badrinath and the border village of Mana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm send-off at the Dehradun airport on Saturday by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A day after he visited Kedarnath, Badrinath and the border village of Mana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm send-off at the Dehradun airport on Saturday by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries. Dhami presented the prime minister with Almora's famous Bal Mithai and a cap decorated with a 'Brahma Kamal' - a flower.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya were also present. The prime minister also shared a video on his Twitter handle recording the highlights of his visit where he laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over rupees 3,400 crore including two major ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

