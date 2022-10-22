Boris Johnson reaches threshold to enter UK leadership race - ally

(Adds Duddridge tweet) LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) -

Boris Johnson has enough support to enter the race to become Britain's next prime minister, his ally and Conservative lawmaker James Duddridge said on Saturday, reporting that the former leader had reached the 100 endorsement threshold. The Sunday Times, BBC and Sky News cited an unnamed source close to Johnson as saying he had 100 backers and therefore "could" be on the ballot.

Johnson, who arrived in London earlier on Saturday after a holiday in the Caribbean, has not officially declared he is running in the contest, but Duddridge said on Friday that Johnson had told him he was "up for it".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)