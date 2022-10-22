Left Menu

PM Modi organises these publicity stunts to cover up failures: TMC's Derek O'Brien on 'Rozgar Mela'

TMC leader Derek OBrien described the Rozgar Mela launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment.Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to the youth and failed to deliver.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:05 IST
PM Modi organises these publicity stunts to cover up failures: TMC's Derek O'Brien on 'Rozgar Mela'
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the ''Rozgar Mela'' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment.

''Jumla Raja Prime Minister Modi had promised 16 crore jobs to the youth and failed to deliver. Data given by the Modi government inside Parliament shows that 22 crore people applied for government jobs since 2014, and only seven lakh got jobs,'' O'Brien, the leader of the TMC in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement.

Modi launched the ''Rozgar Mela'' on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people and underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years amid the opposition's constant criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

As part of the recruitment drive, more than 50 Union ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of youngsters at different locations across the country.

The TMC MP said, ''While there has been a 45 per cent decrease in employment in the country, the figure for employment in West Bengal has risen by 40 per cent. Young people want jobs and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures is organise these publicity stunts.'' The TMC is in power in West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022