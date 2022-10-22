Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION MDS9 JOBS-PM-TN-LD SITHARAMAN FM hands over appointment letters, says job fair an opportunity for Engg graduates too Chennai: The Centre's 'Rozgar Mela' has ensured opportunity to even the engineering graduates and those educated upto plus two, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. DEL29 DEF-ARMY-HELICOPTER-2NDLD ACCIDENT Pilots of Army helicopter made 'mayday' call moments before crash New Delhi: Just before the Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, its pilots sent a 'mayday' call to the air traffic control suggesting a technical failure in the aircraft, military officials said on Saturday. BOM23 GJ-LD DIWALI-TRAFFIC-NO FINE No fine for flouting traffic rules in Gujarat during Diwali, announces govt; Owaisi calls it 'Revdi' Surat: No fines will be collected from from traffic rules violators till October 27 in view of Diwali festivities, the Gujarat government has announced.

The decision was taken so that people's ''Diwali is not spoiled,'' said Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

BOM21 MP: LD OIL DEPOT-BLAST Seven injured in blast at BPCL oil depot near Bhopal Bhopal: Seven persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast that occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker at a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) depot on the outskirts of Bhopal, an official said on Saturday. BOM20 MP-PM-LD HOUSES Modi hails PMAY for helping bring socio-economic change, slams Revdi culture Satna (MP): The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) housing scheme has become a major instrument of socio-economic change in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday even as he slammed the political culture of `Revdi' or freebies. CAL20 JOB -PM-MG-RIJIJU Over 1500 obsolete and archaic acts to be repealed in coming Par session: Rijiju Shillong: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants lesser government role in people's lives and the Centre will repeal more than 1500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament.

CAL19 JH-TECHIE-2ND LD GANGRAPE 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Jharkhand's Chaibasa; SIT formed Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Chaibasa, 180 km from state capital Ranchi. DEL31 JOBS-TMC-DEREK PM Modi organises these publicity stunts to cover up failures: TMC's Derek O'Brien on 'Rozgar Mela' New Delhi: TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the ''Rozgar Mela'' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as a publicity stunt and accused the government of having failed to deliver on its promises of providing employment. LEGAL LGD1 SC-AMRAPALI SC extends interim bail granted to ex-CMD, ex-director of Amrapali Group New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday extended the interim bail granted to former CMD of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Kumar Sharma and the real estate firm's ex-director Shiva Priya on medical grounds. FOREIGN FGN37 CHINA-LDALL PARTY CONGRESS Chinese President Xi on course for record 3rd term; Premier Li dropped in major shake-up Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping is all set for an unprecedented third five-year term as the key Congress of the ruling Communist party on Saturday cemented his power further, edging out several senior leaders, including moderate number two leader Premier Li Keqiang in a major shake-up at the top. By K J M Varma FGN40 UK-LD SUNAK Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson camps claim hitting 100 MPs mark London: Rishi Sunak supporters claimed on Saturday that the Indian-origin former chancellor has hit the threshold of 100 members of Parliament required to make it to the shortlist for the race to replace Liz Truss as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

