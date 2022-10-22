Left Menu

Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP

The MCD suspended its licence and blacklisted the firm, he claimed.Owners of that company opened several other companies to defraud MCD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 21:21 IST
Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suffered a big ''loss to its exchequer'' due to irregularities in the collection of parking fees and alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders.

At a press conference here, the AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded that the lieutenant governor order an investigation into it, according to a party statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegation came ahead of the civic polls.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the MCD.

The BJP was in power in the three civic bodies in Delhi before they were merged into the MCD.

''BJP-led MCD gave a tender to a company to collect parking fees; people paid Rs 1.5 crore in total, but the collected amount never reached the MCD,'' Pathak alleged.

The matter ''went to the court'', but the company did not pay the money, despite the court order in 2022. The MCD ''suspended its licence'' and ''blacklisted'' the firm, he claimed.

Owners of that company opened several other companies to ''defraud MCD''. As a result, MCD suffered a loss of Rs 6 crore, Pathak alleged.

''Is it possible to commit such a huge scam without involvement of senior BJP leaders? We will write a letter to L-G giving details of entire matter; we are optimistic that he will order an investigation and take strict actions against the culprits,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022