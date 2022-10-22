Left Menu

Congress suspends rape accused MLA from Kerala PCC and DCC memberships for 6 months

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:37 IST
Congress suspends rape accused MLA from Kerala PCC and DCC memberships for 6 months
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Kerala on Saturday suspended rape accused MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months, the party said.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a statement, said the explanation provided by the MLA was not satisfactory and the party suspended him from the KPCC and District Congress Committee (DCC) memberships for a period of six months.

''The explanation provided by him on the allegations were not satisfactory. As a representative of the people, he failed to exercise due diligence,'' the KPCC said.

A woman had recently filed a rape and attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA.

Meanwhile, Kunnappilly, who was absconding after the case was filed against him, on Saturday appeared before the Crime Branch as part of the interrogation.

Crime Branch sources said he will be further questioned in the coming days.

Kerala police had on Friday registered a new case against the Congress MLA for allegedly revealing the name of the victim in a rape and attempt to murder case against him.

Police said the case was registered based on the complaint filed by the victim that the Congress legislator defamed her through online channels.

A day after he was granted anticipatory bail by a court in a case of rape and attempt to murder, the Congress leader on Friday appeared before the media and claimed that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong as alleged by the complainant woman.

The two-time legislator expressed confidence that he could prove charges against him as wrong in the court and could come out clean.

The police and party leadership had made it clear that he was untraceable after the case was registered against him.

When asked about the victim's charges against him, the MLA rubbished it saying they were all just allegations.

A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday granted the Congress MLA anticipatory bail in a case of rape and attempt to murder.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend.

The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022