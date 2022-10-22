UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering.
"Rishi Sunak is the man for the job," Badenoch said in an article for the Times newspaper. Sunak has yet to formally declare his intention to run in the race, but according to a Reuters tally, has enough backers to enter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishi Sunak
- Britain
- Kemi Badenoch
- Badenoch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain's next prime minister