UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM

Britain's trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering.

"Rishi Sunak is the man for the job," Badenoch said in an article for the Times newspaper. Sunak has yet to formally declare his intention to run in the race, but according to a Reuters tally, has enough backers to enter.

