Left Menu

UK's Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet -Sunday Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:50 IST
UK's Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet -Sunday Times
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared their candidacy.

Sunday Times Chief Political Commentator Tim Shipman said the meeting had been delayed from earlier on Saturday and may now take place later this evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022