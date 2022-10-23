Kerala: Opposition demands action against CPI(M) leaders after Swapna Suresh's alleges of sexual misconduct

After the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh's accused three prominent leaders of the ruling CPI(M) of sexual assault, opposition in the state demands action against the party leaders. Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said that government should take cognizance of revelations made by the lady who was accused in the gold smuggling case and take the required action.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said that the case should be registered against CPM leaders on the basis of the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's revelations. Notably, the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh in her interview with a Malayalam channel, made allegations of sexual misconduct against former ministers Kadakampally Surendran and Thomas Issac and Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

She also said that Chief Minister and his family including his daughter Veena have benefited from government projects. She said that she was part of the case and had some restrictions and once the investigation of the case gets over, she would release more evidence.

Alleging an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), she said, "I had given the evidence to the ED officer, but he stood with CM." She also made allegations against MLA Kadakampally Surendran of sexual misconduct and said Surendran wanted sexual favours from her.

Earlier on October 4, Swapna Suresh had appeared before the CBI officials at the agency's Kochi office for interrogation in connection with the LIFE Mission case.The case pertains to the Life Mission project of the Kerala Government. The project was intended to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the Life Mission by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount.UNITAC builders, who have the contract of the project, earlier alleged via its managing director Santhosh Eapan that the accused including Swapna had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project. Earlier in August Kerala High Court had dismissed the petition filed by Swapna Suresh in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case seeking to quash two cases registered against her for alleged conspiracy after she gave a confidential statement under section 164 of CrPC and raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

