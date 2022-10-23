Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes its Karnataka leg from Raichur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its Karnataka leg from Yermarus village, Raichur in Karnataka on Sunday. "The march started at 6:00 am from Yermarus today and will halt at Ground Tai Road, Gudebellur Mahbubnagar in Telangana at 10 am," Congress Party tweeted. Adding that the Yatra is scheduled to have a stay in Telangana.

"After a simply awesome public meeting at Raichur last evening, on Day 46, Bharat Jodo Yatra is walking from Yermarus near Raichur to Mahbubnagar dist. in Telangana. When I was MoS Power in Jan 2009, the first 2 800 MW BHEL power units were approved & later commissioned at Yermarus," Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a Twitter post. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering around 5.30 pm at Basaveshwara Circle Ground yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Congress' official handle posted pictures of Rahul Gandhi during his address.

A ray of light will come out of this darkness...The crowd gathered in Raichur's public meeting is indicating the same thing," Congress Party tweeted in Hindi The Yatra which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari will cover a further distance of 2355 km in its 3570 km long march.

The Andhra Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on October 21. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the people for their overwhelming support and promised to fulfil the commitments made by him to the people the State. In a letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Wayanad MP said, "This morning, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra completes its journey through Andhra Pradesh, we thank the people for their overwhelming support and encouragement. It has truly been a memorable experience."He said that the interactions with diverse groups during the Yatra in Andhra Pradesh have brought to light several significant issues impacting the people.

"The Congress party stands committed to granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh and develop a single capital at Amaravati. We support the continued public sector status of the Visakhapatnam steel plant as an asset of the Indian people. We noted that the state government has systematically undermined the Panchayati Raj system in Andhra Pradesh, and are strongly opposed to this assault on democratic institutions. We will also continue to amplify the voice of farmers, youth, women, workers and many other stakeholders whom we interacted with over the last three days," the Congress leader said. Recalling the commitments made in 2014 to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the former Congress president said that his party is determined to ensure that the commitments made by them are fulfilled.

The Andhra Pradesh leg of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded on Friday as the march once again crossed into Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi resumed the padayatra at Mantralayam Temple Circle in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.He crossed the Andhra border at Panchmukhi Arch, Gillesugur, Raichur in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the Yatra drew a tremendous response in Andhra Pradesh and pointed out that his party leaders were also quite surprised at the enthusiasm and response that the Bharat Jodo Yatra had. The Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on October 18.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra launched on September 7, 2022, will cover as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement. (ANI)

