PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.

Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness. He was 56.

''Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.

