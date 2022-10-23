PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 12:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness. He was 56.

''Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

