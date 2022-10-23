PM Modi condoles death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani and said he was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment.
Mamani, a three-time MLA representing the Saudatti constituency, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night following a severe illness. He was 56.
''Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP survive a scare to join Maha, Haryana and Karnataka in semis
Karnataka Cabinet approves to hike SC/ST quota, to issue government order
People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi.
Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state: PM Narendra Modi.
Congress to organise yatras across Karnataka before 2023 assembly polls