Putin congratulates Xi after Chinese leader secures unprecedented third term

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday after Xi was appointed as leader of the country for an unprecedented third term.
The Kremlin said Putin told Xi he looked forward to continuing to develop a "comprehensive partnership" between Russia and China.
