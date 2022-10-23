Boris Johnson will run for UK leadership and has the numbers needed, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Boris Johnson will enter the race to replace Liz Truss as British prime minister, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris told Sky News on Sunday, saying the former leader had enough support from lawmakers to pass the 100-vote threshold.
Asked if Johnson would run, Heaton Harris said: "Yes, I think so."
"We do have the numbers... that's not an issue."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- Sky News
- Liz Truss
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UK PM Liz Truss Says She Is Shocked And Saddened By The Tragic Loss Of Life In Donegal- Tweet
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
ECJ cannot be final arbiter in Northern Ireland - UK PM Truss's spokesman
UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election