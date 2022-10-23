Left Menu

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as 'revdi': Kejriwal

By calling it free revdi again and again, do not insult the common man, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.Modi had slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the grih pravesh ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana PMAY in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I celebrate Diwali, the poor brothers in Madhya Pradesh too are rejoicing during the festival of lights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 14:19 IST
Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as 'revdi': Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why people, who are worried due to inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment, and said by calling such things free ''revdi'', the common man should not be insulted.

Kejriwal tweeted a media report in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of ''revdi'' or freebies.

''People are quite worried due to the price rise. Why should they not get free education, treatment, medicines and electricity? Politicians get so many facilities for free. Banks waived the loans of so many rich people. By calling it free revdi again and again, do not insult the common man,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi had slammed the freebie culture in his address after virtually conducting the ''grih pravesh'' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

''Every taxpayer must be thinking that as I celebrate Diwali, the poor brothers in Madhya Pradesh too are rejoicing during the festival of lights. He is getting a pukka house. His daughter's life will improve. But when this taxpayer sees that the money collected from him is being spent on the distribution of revdi, he is pained,'' the prime minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022