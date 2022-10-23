Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.
"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," he said on Twitter.
"That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Rishi Sunak
- Liz Truss
- Britain
- The United Kingdom
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-UK PM Liz Truss Says She Is Shocked And Saddened By The Tragic Loss Of Life In Donegal- Tweet
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK PM Liz Truss hands trade minister's job to Rishi Sunak's ally
UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election
UK PM Liz Truss: we're protecting economy at tough time internationally