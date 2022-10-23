Left Menu

Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences of RGF, RGCT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:12 IST
Gandhi family, its NGOs not above law: BJP on cancellation of FCRA licences of RGF, RGCT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday welcomed the cancellation of the FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and said the Gandhi family and organisations linked to them can't be above law.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the home ministry's decision to cancel the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) for alleged violation of laws has ''exposed'' their corruption.

He also hit out at the RGF for receiving donations from controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the Chinese embassy and the Chinese government besides several people accused of corruption charges, including Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

The Modi government has acted in accordance with the law and the Constitution, he said, adding that no one had the courage to act against the likes of Naik, who is facing probe on terror charges and fled India when the UPA was in power.

When the Indian Army was in a standoff with Chinese forces during the Doklam crisis, the Gandhi family was in the ''Chinese tent'', Patra alleged in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's then meeting with its ambassador. Sonia Gandhi was running the UPA government and the NGOs with extra constitutional authority, he claimed, alleging that these private bodies received patronage from the then ruling dispensation as several ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) donated them huge amount of money.

Even the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund meant for help in disasters and accidents donated to the RGF, he noted.

''The Gandhi family is present wherever there is corruption,'' Patra alleged.

These dynasts enjoyed perks of power without responsibility and accountability, he said.

Government sources said the action against the two NGOs came following investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the MHA in 2020.

''The FCRA licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust have been cancelled after investigations against these NGOs,'' an official said.

The investigators covered alleged manipulation of documents while filing income-tax returns, misuse of funds and money laundering while receiving funds from foreign countries, including China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022