Karnataka Deputy Speaker Mamani passes away

BJP Legislator and Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishwanath Chandrashekar Mamani, also known as Anand Mamani, passed away at a private hospital here, family sources said.

The three-time MLA representing Saundatti Yellamma segment in Belagavi district, 56, who was suffering from liver ailment, died on Saturday night, leaving behind wife, a son and a daughter. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to Mamani, who came from the politically influential Lingayat community, and consoled members of his family. The departed leader's late father Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani had also served as the Deputy Speaker in the 1990s. Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mamani was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. ''He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters,'' Modi said in a tweet. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said Karnataka has lost a good elected representative and an emerging leader. Bommai said Mamani had a lot of concern for the people, and recalled his special interest in projects relating to farmers and irrigation. The Chief Minister said Mamani had taken a lead role in installing eight lift gates in his constituency under Malaprabha Irrigation Scheme. Mamani had a clear vision on all-round development of his constituency from the time he was elected to the State Assembly for the first time, the Chief Minister said. ''He had a bright future in politics and had an in-depth knowledge of administration. As deputy speaker, he had conducted the Assembly in the best manner,'' Bommai said. ''Anand Mamani's father had died of heart attack when he was Deputy Speaker, his brother too had died at a young age, and his another relative, Rajanna Mamani had passed away following illness. The death of Anand Mamani is a great loss to the State as well as to me personally,'' Bommai said. Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to the departed legislator.

